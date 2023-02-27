When To Sell A Stock

Selling shares of stock can be a gamble. You might offload 100 shares of ABC Co. at $60 apiece—only to see the price shoot up to $75 a share three weeks after you sold, which could be very disappointing.

But if you take the longer view, where owning stock is an investment rather than a get-rich-quick maneuver, you wouldn’t worry too much about ABC after selling. You’d focus instead on much more lucrative opportunities for appreciation elsewhere.

The truth is there’s no right or wrong moment to sell stock. There are only situations when a stock sale might make sense—or not. Here are seven reasons you may want to consider selling a stock.

1. You Bought a Longtime Loser

When you purchased shares of XYZ Co. four years ago, you had high hopes. You thought for sure it was going to be a winner.

But over the years, the stock has consistently performed poorly, especially compared with similar companies. It’s probably time to end the losing streak and sell your shares in XYZ to avoid even more losses down the road.

There could be several factors driving the stock’s lousy track record—things that are entirely out of your control.

“A company’s stock could decline in price because the company’s revenue declines or isn’t being managed well,” warns the New York State attorney general’s office.

Sometimes the shares of a well-managed, prosperous company decline in price because a big investor sells their stake, or stocks in the same market sector get hit by negative developments across an industry. That’s what happened when the Dot Com bubble burst two decades ago, driving down the entire market along with tech stocks without differentiating the good companies from the bad.

Tax Loss Harvesting

There’s a silver lining to selling a losing stock: You may be able to benefit from a strategy known as tax loss harvesting, which could lower your tax bill.

When you sell a stock, only net profits are taxed under the capital gains tax rules. If you sell for less than you purchased a stock for, it’s a net loss. Some of your net losses can offset capital gains taxes.

Under the scenario above, the XYZ loss could be used to counterbalance capital gains from when you sold other stocks for a profit.

2. You Need the Cash

Let’s say you’re scraping together money for a home down payment, or you got slapped with thousands of dollars in unexpected medical bills. You may not have enough money in savings to cover the costs, so you look at potentially selling some stock.

If you don’t need the cash right away, you might sell the stock and then deposit the proceeds in a high-yield savings account. Your money will still be earning a return, although potentially less than if you’d held onto the stock.

Sticking this cash in an interest-bearing account also shields it from potential volatility in the stock market.

3. You Want to Pocket the Profits

Maybe you’re satisfied with the overall performance of your investment portfolio. Or perhaps you fear a soon-to-come recession will sink your stock. In these scenarios, it might be time to sell the stock and collect the profits.

However, keep in mind that trying to outsmart the market ahead of a possible economic slump might be the wrong move. You may be better off holding onto the stock as part of a longer-term investment strategy built on the historical likelihood that the stock price can weather a downturn and bounce back.

4. You’d Like to Rotate from One Sector to Another

You own stock in a company whose industry was on a hot streak. But now the industry has gone cold, and the forecast for the sector isn’t promising. At this stage, you might want to dump this stock and shift the money to an industry whose future looks brighter.

Before making the jump from one sector to another, however, do your homework.

Are things really that bad in the sector you’ve soured on? And are the alternatives you’re investigating more likely to enjoy long-term success? Avoid making stock-selling decisions before diving into industry research (and when you’re feeling supercharged emotions).

5. You Want to Rebalance Your Portfolio

Based on ups and downs in the stock market, you may decide it’s time to rebalance your portfolio. When you rebalance your portfolio, you’re adjusting the allocation of assets to match your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Let’s say your stock portfolio looks like this:

25% tech stocks

20% energy stocks

15% consumer goods

15% healthcare stocks

15% real estate

5% utilities stocks

5% financial stocks

As you examine the stock market in its entirety, you zero in on how the tech sector has taken a tumble and its recovery may be years in the making.

Given that reality, you decide to sell enough of your tech stocks to bring the sector’s weight in your portfolio down to 15% from 25%. You then tweak the portfolio so that healthcare makes up 20% of the portfolio (up from 15%) and financial stocks represent 10% (up from 5%).

As a result, tech composes a smaller slice of your portfolio, with healthcare and financial services filling the newly created gap.

6. A Company Cancels Its Dividend

Dividends can be a reliable source of income, either in the form of cash or more stock. And it’s easy to see why so many investors appreciate dividends.

Stocks of companies included in the S&P 500 stock market index, for example, paid a whopping $564.6 billion in dividends to shareholders in 2022, up from $511.2 billion the previous year.

While some companies have consistently paid dividends for decades, others opt to cut some or all of their profit-sharing with shareholders to preserve cash.

In a paper published in the October 2021 issue of “Finance Research Letters”, authors Kevin Krieger, Nathan Mauck and Stephen W. Pruitt found that in the second quarter of 2020 alone, 213 of nearly 1,400 publicly traded, dividend-paying companies in the U.S. slashed dividends and another 93 companies distributed none at all.

The key reason: Economic anxiety spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers wrote that “during times of crisis, reducing or eliminating dividends provides firms with additional cash and flexibility that may prove useful in responding to uncertainty.”

If a stock you hold halts or decreases dividend payments, that may prompt you to sell the stock and pick another one that yields dividends.

7. Day Trading

As a day trader, you’re constantly trading stock. That means you’re making a number of stock purchases and stock sales throughout the trading day. The goal is to rake in a profit from small intraday moves.

Not everyone is cut out for this investing strategy, however. Day trading may come with potentially high rewards, but it also carries extremely high risks. In a matter of minutes or hours, you could easily lose some or all of the money you’ve invested.

“Those involved in day trading often borrow or leverage capital each day in order to purchase additional assets—but it also substantially increases your risk. This sophisticated level of investing requires meticulous market and news monitoring, is fast moving, and involves a large amount of speculation,” warns the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates the stock-trading business.

