When Strategy Meets Execution: How Monisha Bajaj Is Empowering Businesses to Grow Sustainably

Monisha Bajaj, founder and business strategist at m times v, helps overwhelmed founders create a game plan to expand their business capacity and income, while also reducing their working hours.

Initially, Monisha did not see entrepreneurship and building businesses in her career trajectory. Yet, she found herself in the entrepreneurial world when she solidified her personal mission: to improve the quality of people’s lives. After noticing the struggles founders faced while building fast-growing businesses, Monisha started her consultancy to support founders in building long-lasting companies.

We asked Monisha about the pressing issues her company aims to solve, what resources have contributed to her success, and what’s next for her and m times v.

Q: Tell us the story behind founding your companies. How and why did you start working on them?

A: My companies are how I contribute to improving the quality of people’s lives. I enjoy learning about how people decide to lead their lives and how they show up in their relationships and at work. My curiosity led me to spot two gaps in the market that I felt compelled to fill. After learning about how we can create safer relationships and remove the obstacles in our way, I founded my first venture, Ruam Chuay, a non-profit dedicated to relationship violence prevention. Then, while building my team at Ruam Chuay, I became fascinated by how people choose to structure and organize their workplaces. This led me to start my second business, m times v, a training company that guides founders through shaping day-to-day life in their businesses.

Q: Did you always know you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I didn’t always know that I’d become a founder of one venture, let alone two. When I was at the University of Southern California, I shared my resume with a professor for feedback. He quietly reviewed it, put it down on the table, and wrote at the very top the word “entrepreneurial.”

That was the first time I saw the title associated with me. Truthfully, I didn’t internalize it at the time. I got swept back up into the job hunt with my peers and landed my dream job as a producer at an agency in California. It wasn’t until a few years later, when I left the U.S. and returned home to Thailand, that I began to build my businesses.

Q: What problem does your most recent business, m times v, solve?

A: Founders, or C-Suite executives, turn to us when they have more work than they can handle. It’s an exciting yet stressful and pivotal moment in their business. When they reach this point, they often tell me that things are starting to slip through the cracks. Or that they realize they won’t be able to sustain growth unless they make changes but aren’t sure how.

That’s where m times v comes in. We guide founders or executives through expanding business capacity while protecting people's well-being, including their own. We dive behind the scenes and pinpoint specific structural changes that’ll allow them to expand to meet demand and keep growing.

Q: What are some of the most meaningful impacts m times v has had so far?

A: It's so gratifying to see my clients go from feeling overworked to relieved when we work together. Even more so, to hear their joy when they no longer need to work around the clock, continue to see growth, and can bring on new team members while remaining profitable.

We take into account the founder’s personal needs and/or the team’s needs too; factoring in everything from neurodiversity to work-life preferences. Taking this approach, we’re able to create action plans for clients so that they can actually support how people’s brains work naturally.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: Books, mentors, and online communities are the three key resources that have contributed to my success as a founder. As a bootstrapped founder, by choice, I turned to books to learn business fundamentals. It was what I could afford when I started. I diligently studied everything from ethical sales to offer design—I had to learn how to get cash flowing. Then, once I was able to invest more in myself and my businesses, I joined masterminds and hired mentors to guide me. I really value having mentors who have walked this path before or subject-matter experts to point out areas I can improve. Last, but not least, I joined online communities with fellow founders. From genuine support to swapping hard-won insights, I cherish the friendships I have with my peers.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: After running over 350 training and strategy workshops with founders, one of the most common misconceptions I’ve come across is that you have to do more and move at hyperspeed to grow. In a world that seems to demand more content and instant access to just about everything, it absolutely makes sense that we’d end up believing this. I did too when I started out. However, in my experience, identifying the few mission-critical activities that help you make meaningful progress paired with a realistic working cadence is what creates momentum. By working cadence, I mean deciding on a pace that is realistic for you and your team to measure progress—then, planning your work and targets around that pace. This strategy helps create sustainable growth for the long term.

Q: What have you learned about building a team?

A: Team growth might be one of my favorite parts of building a business. Building a team is both an opportunity and a responsibility. As founders, we’re in a unique position to proactively design the type of workplaces we want to see. This gives us the opportunity to create an environment at work that aligns with our values.

For me, this includes creating room for team members to continually grow as people and making sure work doesn’t come at the expense of anyone’s well-being. Equally, we have a responsibility to make sound decisions, craft realistic and fair job roles, and maintain a profitable business so that we can continue to support the livelihoods of our team members and grow the business.

Q: What’s next for you and m times v?

A: Earlier this year, we started delivering a new program for our clients focused on guiding them through creating team cohesion. Typically, when people think of structure and team growth, they think, “I just need to document my processes.” In reality, many more components need to be put in place to nurture and support a team.

It’s very personalized and gives founders step-by-step action plans, tactical tools they can implement right away to work with their team better, ways to measure progress together, and create a delightful work environment—fully remote or partially remote. I’m really excited about continuing to roll out this program and reach more founders with it.

Monisha is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.