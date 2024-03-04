When Social Security Recipients Will Get Their Checks in March

March has arrived, and some Social Security payments have been distributed already a little earlier than usual.

People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (or SSI) — as well as Social Security beneficiaries who started getting payments before May 1997 — should have received their checks already. That’s because of a quirk in the 2024 payment schedule, which we’ll explain below.

With this year’s 3.2% cost-of-living-adjustment (abbreviated COLA), the average monthly payment for all beneficiaries is about $1,770, according to recent data from the Social Security Administration. The average monthly retirement benefit is now about $1,909.

When will I get my March Social Security payment?

Beneficiaries who received Social Security before May 1997, and those who receive both Social Security and SSI, should have been paid on Friday. Normally, Social Security is paid on the third of any given month and SSI is paid on the first for these beneficiaries. But because the third fell on a Sunday this year, the SSA distributed all of these payments on March 1.

If you only receive Social Security benefits and did not receive benefits before May 1997, your payment date is determined by your birthday. Beneficiaries who have a birthday between the 1st and 10th of any given month will get their payments on March 13.

Payments for beneficiaries who have a birthday between the 11th and 20th of the month will get their checks on March 20, and those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will be paid on March 27.

Where is my Social Security check for this month?

If you think your Social Security check didn’t arrive on time, you can reach out to the SSA. But you’re encouraged to wait three business days before ringing up the agency to inquire about your payment. You can call any weekday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 1-800-772-1213.

You can also view your payment status by creating or logging into your Social Security online account under “Benefits & Payments.”

What is the SSA’s 2024 payment schedule?

Payments for beneficiaries who receive only Social Security typically get distributed on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of a given month, depending on birth date. Recipients of only SSI usually get their payments on the first, unless it falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

In this case, payments for SSI beneficiaries are moved to the previous business day, which means sometimes they will receive two payments one month and none the next. This scheduling quirk will occur in May, August and November this year.

Beneficiaries of both SSI and Social Security (and those who claimed before May 1997) usually receive SSI on the first of the month and Social Security on the third — unless it falls on a holiday or a weekend, in which case these payments are also moved to the previous business day.

How do I calculate my Social Security payment?

Your Social Security benefit is based on your average indexed monthly earnings during the 35 years you earned the most income. The SSA then applies a formula to figure out your primary insurance amount (called your PIA).

You can see your earnings history and calculate your benefit by creating or logging into your online account on the SSA’s website. The SSA offers a digital benefits calculator and other online tools to help you navigate your benefits.

