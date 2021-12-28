When Should You Buy Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$152 and falling to the lows of US$119. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zimmer Biomet Holdings' current trading price of US$128 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Zimmer Biomet Holdings?

Great news for investors – Zimmer Biomet Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s ratio of 32.59x is below its peer average of 48.22x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. However, given that Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Zimmer Biomet Holdings generate?

NYSE:ZBH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ZBH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZBH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ZBH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about Zimmer Biomet Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Zimmer Biomet Holdings has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.