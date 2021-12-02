When Should You Buy Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP)?

While Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$11.05 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$6.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zepp Health's current trading price of US$6.93 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zepp Health’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Zepp Health worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Zepp Health’s ratio of 12.82x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.18x, which means if you buy Zepp Health today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Zepp Health should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, Zepp Health’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Zepp Health generate?

NYSE:ZEPP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Zepp Health. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ZEPP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ZEPP? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZEPP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ZEPP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Zepp Health as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Zepp Health you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Zepp Health, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

