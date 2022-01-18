When Should You Buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)?

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at World Wrestling Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is World Wrestling Entertainment worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy World Wrestling Entertainment today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because World Wrestling Entertainment’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will World Wrestling Entertainment generate?

NYSE:WWE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. World Wrestling Entertainment's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WWE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at WWE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WWE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for WWE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into World Wrestling Entertainment, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for World Wrestling Entertainment you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in World Wrestling Entertainment, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

