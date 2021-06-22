When Should You Buy Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)?

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$266 and falling to the lows of US$221. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Workday's current trading price of US$237 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Workday’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Workday still cheap?

Great news for investors – Workday is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $338.98, but it is currently trading at US$237 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Workday’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Workday generate?

NasdaqGS:WDAY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Workday, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although WDAY is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WDAY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WDAY for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Workday you should know about.

