When Should You Buy Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)?

Let's talk about the popular Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$222 and falling to the lows of US$163. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Williams-Sonoma's current trading price of US$170 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Williams-Sonoma’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Williams-Sonoma worth?

Great news for investors – Williams-Sonoma is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $274.05, but it is currently trading at US$170 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Williams-Sonoma’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Williams-Sonoma?

NYSE:WSM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Williams-Sonoma. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since WSM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WSM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WSM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Williams-Sonoma, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Williams-Sonoma you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Williams-Sonoma, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

