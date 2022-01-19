When Should You Buy Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)?

While Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Weibo’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Weibo?

According to my valuation model, Weibo seems to be fairly priced at around 4.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Weibo today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $34.89, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Weibo’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Weibo look like?

NasdaqGS:WB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Weibo. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in WB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Weibo you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Weibo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

