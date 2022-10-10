When Should You Buy Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)?

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Vivint Smart Home’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Vivint Smart Home?

According to my valuation model, Vivint Smart Home seems to be fairly priced at around 0.75% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Vivint Smart Home today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $6.42, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Vivint Smart Home’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Vivint Smart Home look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Vivint Smart Home, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VVNT’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VVNT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Vivint Smart Home is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Vivint Smart Home, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.