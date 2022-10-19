When Should You Buy Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)?

While Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Valmont Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Valmont Industries?

According to my valuation model, Valmont Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Valmont Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $344.31, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Valmont Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Valmont Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Valmont Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in VMI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VMI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, Valmont Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Valmont Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

