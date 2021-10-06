When Should You Buy The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$192 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$142. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Scotts Miracle-Gro's current trading price of US$147 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Scotts Miracle-Gro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Scotts Miracle-Gro still cheap?

Good news, investors! Scotts Miracle-Gro is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.38x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.73x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Scotts Miracle-Gro’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Scotts Miracle-Gro look like?

NYSE:SMG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Scotts Miracle-Gro, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SMG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SMG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SMG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Scotts Miracle-Gro has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Scotts Miracle-Gro, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

