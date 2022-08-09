When Should You Buy The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Boston Beer Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Boston Beer Company?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Boston Beer Company today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $390.22, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Boston Beer Company’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Boston Beer Company generate?

NYSE:SAM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Boston Beer Company's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SAM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SAM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Boston Beer Company as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Boston Beer Company and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Boston Beer Company, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

