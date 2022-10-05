When Should You Buy Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)?

While Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$17.34 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Telephone and Data Systems' current trading price of US$14.65 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Telephone and Data Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Telephone and Data Systems?

Great news for investors – Telephone and Data Systems is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $18.33, but it is currently trading at US$14.65 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Telephone and Data Systems’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Telephone and Data Systems?

NYSE:TDS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Telephone and Data Systems, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TDS is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TDS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TDS for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Telephone and Data Systems has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Telephone and Data Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

