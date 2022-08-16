When Should You Buy Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)?

While Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Super Micro Computer’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Super Micro Computer Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.2x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.54x, which means if you buy Super Micro Computer today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Super Micro Computer should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Super Micro Computer’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Super Micro Computer generate?

NasdaqGS:SMCI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Super Micro Computer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SMCI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SMCI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SMCI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SMCI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that Super Micro Computer is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are no longer interested in Super Micro Computer, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

