When Should You Buy Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQCM over the last few months, increasing to US$142 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$82.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sprout Social's current trading price of US$87.06 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sprout Social’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Sprout Social still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.15% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sprout Social today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $79.76, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sprout Social’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Sprout Social generate?

NasdaqCM:SPT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Sprout Social. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SPT appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPT for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on SPT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Sprout Social as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Sprout Social has 5 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Sprout Social, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

