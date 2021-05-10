When Should You Buy Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)?

While Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$16.79 to US$17.75. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings worth?

Great news for investors – Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.45x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.2x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings?

NasdaqGS:SPWH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although SPWH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SPWH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPWH for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

