When Should You Buy Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)?

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Sinclair Broadcast Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Sinclair Broadcast Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Sinclair Broadcast Group is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 0.63x is currently well-below the industry average of 11.83x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Sinclair Broadcast Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sinclair Broadcast Group look like?

NasdaqGS:SBGI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sinclair Broadcast Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SBGI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SBGI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBGI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sinclair Broadcast Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

