When Should You Buy ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)?

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ShotSpotter’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is ShotSpotter still cheap?

According to my valuation model, ShotSpotter seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ShotSpotter today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $59.55, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ShotSpotter’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will ShotSpotter generate?

NasdaqCM:SSTI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for ShotSpotter. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSTI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSTI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ShotSpotter.

If you are no longer interested in ShotSpotter, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

