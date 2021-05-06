When Should You Buy ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)?

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ScanSource’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is ScanSource worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$31.17 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of $25.10. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ScanSource’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ScanSource?

NasdaqGS:SCSC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of ScanSource, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 7.4% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SCSC’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SCSC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCSC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into ScanSource, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for ScanSource you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ScanSource, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

