When Should You Buy Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)?

Let's talk about the popular Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Roper Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Roper Technologies worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 46.45x is currently well-above the industry average of 36.97x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Roper Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Roper Technologies generate?

NYSE:ROP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Roper Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ROP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ROP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ROP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ROP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Roper Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Roper Technologies and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Roper Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

