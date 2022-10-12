When Should You Buy Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$3.68 and falling to the lows of US$2.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ribbon Communications' current trading price of US$2.24 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ribbon Communications’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ribbon Communications Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.35% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ribbon Communications today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $2.13, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Ribbon Communications’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Ribbon Communications look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ribbon Communications' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RBBN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RBBN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Ribbon Communications and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Ribbon Communications, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

