When Should You Buy Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$122 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$96.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Quanta Services' current trading price of US$103 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Quanta Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Quanta Services?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Quanta Services’s ratio of 26.59x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Quanta Services today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Quanta Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Quanta Services look like?

NYSE:PWR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Quanta Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PWR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PWR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PWR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PWR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Quanta Services and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Quanta Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

