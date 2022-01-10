When Should You Buy PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)?

While PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$81.14 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$69.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PriceSmart's current trading price of US$74.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PriceSmart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is PriceSmart worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that PriceSmart’s ratio of 22.75x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 19.21x, which means if you buy PriceSmart today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that PriceSmart should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like PriceSmart’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will PriceSmart generate?

NasdaqGS:PSMT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for PriceSmart. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PSMT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PSMT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PSMT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PSMT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that PriceSmart has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in PriceSmart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

