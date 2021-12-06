When Should You Buy Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$154 and falling to the lows of US$130. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Packaging Corporation of America's current trading price of US$133 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Packaging Corporation of America’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Packaging Corporation of America?

Great news for investors – Packaging Corporation of America is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $189.30, but it is currently trading at US$133 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Packaging Corporation of America’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Packaging Corporation of America?

NYSE:PKG Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Packaging Corporation of America's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PKG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PKG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PKG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Packaging Corporation of America mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Packaging Corporation of America, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.