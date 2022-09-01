When Should You Buy P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)?

While P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at P.A.M. Transportation Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is P.A.M. Transportation Services Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that P.A.M. Transportation Services’s ratio of 6.79x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.13x, which means if you buy P.A.M. Transportation Services today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe P.A.M. Transportation Services should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since P.A.M. Transportation Services’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will P.A.M. Transportation Services generate?

NasdaqGM:PTSI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of P.A.M. Transportation Services, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PTSI seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on PTSI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PTSI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on PTSI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with P.A.M. Transportation Services, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

