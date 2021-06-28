When Should You Buy Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)?

While Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$6.29 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$5.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Orion Group Holdings' current trading price of US$5.79 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Orion Group Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Orion Group Holdings?

Great news for investors – Orion Group Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.53x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.87x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Orion Group Holdings’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Orion Group Holdings generate?

NYSE:ORN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Orion Group Holdings, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although ORN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ORN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ORN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Orion Group Holdings at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Orion Group Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Orion Group Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

