When Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$49.92 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$44.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Open Text's current trading price of US$45.73 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Open Text’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Open Text?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Open Text’s ratio of 79.92x is above its peer average of 49.36x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Software industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Open Text’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Open Text look like?

NasdaqGS:OTEX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Open Text's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in OTEX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe OTEX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OTEX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OTEX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Open Text as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Open Text, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Open Text, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

