When Should You Buy O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)?

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$4.35 and falling to the lows of US$3.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether O2Micro International's current trading price of US$3.22 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at O2Micro International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is O2Micro International Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – O2Micro International is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $4.13, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. O2Micro International’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from O2Micro International?

NasdaqGS:OIIM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for O2Micro International, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although OIIM is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OIIM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OIIM for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for O2Micro International (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in O2Micro International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

