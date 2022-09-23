When Should You Buy Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$96.19 and falling to the lows of US$71.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lumentum Holdings' current trading price of US$71.27 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lumentum Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Lumentum Holdings Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lumentum Holdings’s ratio of 24.4x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.29x, which means if you buy Lumentum Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Lumentum Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. In addition to this, it seems like Lumentum Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Lumentum Holdings generate?

NasdaqGS:LITE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lumentum Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LITE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LITE? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LITE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LITE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Lumentum Holdings at this point in time. For example - Lumentum Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Lumentum Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.