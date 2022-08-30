When Should You Buy Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)?

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$311 and falling to the lows of US$255. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lithia Motors' current trading price of US$276 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lithia Motors’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Lithia Motors Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.98x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 7.18x, which means if you buy Lithia Motors today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Lithia Motors should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Lithia Motors’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Lithia Motors generate?

NYSE:LAD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 30th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 27% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lithia Motors. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LAD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LAD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LAD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LAD, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Lithia Motors at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lithia Motors you should be mindful of and 1 of these can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Lithia Motors, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

