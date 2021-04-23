When Should You Buy Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Lennar’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Lennar?

Great news for investors – Lennar is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $148.36, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Lennar’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Lennar look like?

NYSE:LEN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lennar's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LEN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LEN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Lennar.

If you are no longer interested in Lennar, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

