When Should You Buy Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)?

While Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$65.07 and falling to the lows of US$44.72. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lattice Semiconductor's current trading price of US$48.59 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lattice Semiconductor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Lattice Semiconductor Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lattice Semiconductor’s ratio of 49.1x is above its peer average of 15.5x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Semiconductor industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Lattice Semiconductor’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Lattice Semiconductor?

NasdaqGS:LSCC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 25th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Lattice Semiconductor. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in LSCC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LSCC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LSCC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LSCC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Lattice Semiconductor mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Lattice Semiconductor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

