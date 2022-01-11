When Should You Buy Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)?

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$30.60 and falling to the lows of US$20.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kimball Electronics' current trading price of US$22.23 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kimball Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Kimball Electronics?

Great news for investors – Kimball Electronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kimball Electronics’s ratio of 13.14x is below its peer average of 18.31x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, Kimball Electronics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Kimball Electronics?

NasdaqGS:KE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Kimball Electronics. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since KE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Kimball Electronics and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Kimball Electronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

