When Should You Buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)?

While Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$24.65 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$21.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' current trading price of US$22.30 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 39%, trading at US$22.30 compared to my intrinsic value of $16.10. This means that the opportunity to buy Kennedy-Wilson Holdings at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Kennedy-Wilson Holdings generate?

NYSE:KW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe KW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

