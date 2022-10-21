When Should You Buy International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)?

Let's talk about the popular International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$128 and falling to the lows of US$84.87. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether International Flavors & Fragrances' current trading price of US$91.21 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at International Flavors & Fragrances’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is International Flavors & Fragrances Worth?

International Flavors & Fragrances appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that International Flavors & Fragrances’s ratio of 36.62x is above its peer average of 13.88x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that International Flavors & Fragrances’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of International Flavors & Fragrances look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. International Flavors & Fragrances' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IFF’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IFF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IFF for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for IFF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

