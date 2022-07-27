When Should You Buy Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)?

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hawaiian Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Hawaiian Holdings?

According to my valuation model, Hawaiian Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hawaiian Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $18.26, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hawaiian Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Hawaiian Holdings?

NasdaqGS:HA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Hawaiian Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Hawaiian Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

