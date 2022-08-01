When Should You Buy Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Guidewire Software’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Guidewire Software Worth?

According to my valuation model, Guidewire Software seems to be fairly priced at around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Guidewire Software today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $96.66, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Guidewire Software’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Guidewire Software look like?

NYSE:GWRE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 46% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Guidewire Software. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GWRE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GWRE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Guidewire Software, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Guidewire Software you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Guidewire Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

