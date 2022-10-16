When Should You Buy Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Gibraltar Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Gibraltar Industries Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Gibraltar Industries’s ratio of 16.98x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.32x, which means if you buy Gibraltar Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Gibraltar Industries should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Gibraltar Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Gibraltar Industries?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Gibraltar Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ROCK’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ROCK? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ROCK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ROCK, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Gibraltar Industries mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Gibraltar Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

