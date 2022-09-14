When Should You Buy Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)?

While Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Franklin Covey’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Franklin Covey appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Franklin Covey’s ratio of 45.97x is above its peer average of 17.59x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Professional Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Franklin Covey’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Franklin Covey generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Franklin Covey's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

