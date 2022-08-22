When Should You Buy Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)?

While Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Flowserve’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Flowserve Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Flowserve seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Flowserve today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $39.70, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Flowserve’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Flowserve?

NYSE:FLS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 22nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double in the upcoming, the future appears to be extremely bright for Flowserve. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Flowserve has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Flowserve, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

