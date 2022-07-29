When Should You Buy Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Flex’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Flex Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Flex is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.17x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.16x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Flex’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Flex?

NasdaqGS:FLEX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 8.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Flex, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since FLEX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLEX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLEX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

