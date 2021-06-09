When Should You Buy EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)?

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at EVERTEC’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in EVERTEC?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.89% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy EVERTEC today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $40.25, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, EVERTEC’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of EVERTEC look like?

NYSE:EVTC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for EVERTEC. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EVTC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVTC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that EVERTEC has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

