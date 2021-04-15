When Should You Buy Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Euroseas’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Euroseas?

Euroseas is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Euroseas’s ratio of 19.16x is above its peer average of 13.26x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Shipping industry. In addition to this, it seems like Euroseas’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Euroseas look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 23% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Euroseas. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ESEA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ESEA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ESEA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ESEA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

