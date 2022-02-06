When Should You Buy Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)?

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$85.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$68.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Envestnet's current trading price of US$71.37 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Envestnet’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Envestnet worth?

Great news for investors – Envestnet is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $118.45, but it is currently trading at US$71.37 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Envestnet’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Envestnet look like?

NYSE:ENV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Envestnet. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ENV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ENV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Envestnet is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

If you are no longer interested in Envestnet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

