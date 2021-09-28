When Should You Buy Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Element Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Element Solutions still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Element Solutions’s ratio of 24.83x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.09x, which means if you buy Element Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Element Solutions should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Element Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Element Solutions generate?

NYSE:ESI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Element Solutions' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ESI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ESI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ESI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Element Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Element Solutions, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Element Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

