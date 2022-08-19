When Should You Buy Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)?

While Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Dycom Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Dycom Industries Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Dycom Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 13.73% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Dycom Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $101.60, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Dycom Industries’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Dycom Industries generate?

NYSE:DY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Dycom Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Dycom Industries has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Dycom Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

