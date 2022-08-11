When Should You Buy Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)?

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Digital Media Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Digital Media Solutions Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Digital Media Solutions seems to be fairly priced at around 11.70% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Digital Media Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $1.06, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Digital Media Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Digital Media Solutions generate?

NYSE:DMS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Digital Media Solutions, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DMS seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DMS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on DMS should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Digital Media Solutions.

If you are no longer interested in Digital Media Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

