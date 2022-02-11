When Should You Buy DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on DaVita’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is DaVita worth?

Good news, investors! DaVita is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.54x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.49x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because DaVita’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from DaVita?

NYSE:DVA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of DaVita, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -7.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although DVA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DVA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DVA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for DaVita and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in DaVita, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

