When Should You Buy Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The company's stock maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NYSE, with a relatively tight range of US$252 to US$276. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cummins’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cummins worth?

According to my valuation model, Cummins seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cummins today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $303.48, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cummins’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Cummins look like?

NYSE:CMI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cummins. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CMI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cummins you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cummins, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

